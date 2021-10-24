Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $33.78 Million Holdings in Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,748,374 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,487 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Westpac Banking were worth $33,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 23.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 5.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 16.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 233,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 32,446 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westpac Banking during the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 3.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 71,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Westpac Banking alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westpac Banking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

WBK stock opened at $19.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.91, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.95. Westpac Banking Co. has a 12-month low of $12.28 and a 12-month high of $20.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.27.

Westpac Banking Company Profile

Westpac Banking Corp. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group (Australia), Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand and Group Businesses. The Consumer Bank segment covers consumer banking products and services under the Westpac, St.

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Westpac Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westpac Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.