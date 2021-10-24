Renault (EPA:RNO) PT Set at €42.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Renault (EPA:RNO) has been given a €42.00 ($49.41) price target by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RNO. Jefferies Financial Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on Renault in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Renault in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on Renault in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Renault in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on Renault in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Renault currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €37.67 ($44.31).

Get Renault alerts:

EPA RNO opened at €31.15 ($36.65) on Friday. Renault has a 1-year low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 1-year high of €100.70 ($118.47). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €31.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is €33.12.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.