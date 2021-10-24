Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Announces Earnings Results

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 9.37%.

Shares of RBCAA stock opened at $53.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Republic Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $53.65.

In other Republic Bancorp news, EVP Steven E. Deweese sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $30,006.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $251,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 8,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 424,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,602,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.61% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Bancorp

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

