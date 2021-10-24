Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Sun Life Financial Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) – Desjardins issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sun Life Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 19th. Desjardins analyst D. Young expects that the financial services provider will earn $6.95 per share for the year.
Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.45 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$12.67 billion during the quarter.
Sun Life Financial stock opened at C$70.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$65.92 and a 200-day moving average price of C$65.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.32 billion and a PE ratio of 12.43. The company has a current ratio of 545.45, a quick ratio of 516.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47. Sun Life Financial has a 12-month low of C$51.59 and a 12-month high of C$71.20.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.75%.
About Sun Life Financial
Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.
