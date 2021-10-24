Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Sun Life Financial Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) – Desjardins issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sun Life Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 19th. Desjardins analyst D. Young expects that the financial services provider will earn $6.95 per share for the year.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.45 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$12.67 billion during the quarter.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CSFB raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$73.00.

Sun Life Financial stock opened at C$70.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$65.92 and a 200-day moving average price of C$65.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.32 billion and a PE ratio of 12.43. The company has a current ratio of 545.45, a quick ratio of 516.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47. Sun Life Financial has a 12-month low of C$51.59 and a 12-month high of C$71.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

