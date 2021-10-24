Restaurant Brands International (QSR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, October 25th. Analysts expect Restaurant Brands International to post earnings of C$0.94 per share for the quarter.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.70 billion.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

TSE QSR opened at C$76.59 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of C$67.77 and a 12-month high of C$87.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 336.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$79.83 and its 200-day moving average is C$81.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.62 billion and a PE ratio of 28.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.657 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.49%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on QSR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$81.00 to C$75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$97.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$80.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$80.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$86.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$80.96.

In related news, Senior Officer Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$85.69, for a total value of C$4,713,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 314,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$26,916,268.26.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.