Reviewing BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) and Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM)

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) and Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares BurgerFi International and Noble Roman’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BurgerFi International N/A 0.68% 0.58% Noble Roman’s -37.56% -114.96% -24.86%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for BurgerFi International and Noble Roman’s, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BurgerFi International 0 0 0 0 N/A Noble Roman’s 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.4% of BurgerFi International shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of BurgerFi International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.1% of Noble Roman’s shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BurgerFi International and Noble Roman’s’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BurgerFi International $34.28 million 4.41 $5.96 million N/A N/A Noble Roman’s $11.54 million 1.17 -$5.38 million N/A N/A

BurgerFi International has higher revenue and earnings than Noble Roman’s.

Risk & Volatility

BurgerFi International has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Noble Roman’s has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BurgerFi International beats Noble Roman’s on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BurgerFi International

BurgerFi International, Inc. engages in the operation of franchised and corporate-owned restaurants. It offers burgers, hotdogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, and wine. The company was founded by John Rosatti in February 2011 and is headquartered in North Palm Beach, FL.

About Noble Roman’s

Noble Roman’s, Inc. sells and services franchises and licenses for non-traditional and foodservice operations. It offers foodservices under the trade names Noble Roman’s Pizza, Noble Roman’s Take-N-Bake, Noble Roman’s Craft Pizza & Pub and Tuscano’s Italian Style Subs. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

