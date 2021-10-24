RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) PT Lowered to GBX 3,550

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from GBX 4,400 ($57.49) to GBX 3,550 ($46.38) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RHIM. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of RHI Magnesita to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 4,750 ($62.06) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price objective on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of RHI Magnesita from GBX 4,900 ($64.02) to GBX 4,700 ($61.41) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price objective on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,380 ($70.29) price objective on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 4,555 ($59.51).

Shares of RHIM stock opened at GBX 3,268 ($42.70) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.67, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,562.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,053.51. RHI Magnesita has a 52 week low of GBX 2,458.21 ($32.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,762 ($62.22).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a dividend of €0.50 ($0.59) per share. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. RHI Magnesita’s payout ratio is 1.21%.

In other RHI Magnesita news, insider Stefan Borgas bought 2,515 shares of RHI Magnesita stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,135 ($40.96) per share, with a total value of £78,845.25 ($103,011.82).

RHI Magnesita Company Profile

RHI Magnesita N.V. develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. The company operates in Steel and Industrial segments. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; and high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems.

