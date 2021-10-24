RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lowered its position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 48.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,080 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RNG. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in RingCentral in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 317.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in RingCentral in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. acquired a new position in RingCentral in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $248.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81. The firm has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.59 and a beta of 0.64. RingCentral, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.53 and a fifty-two week high of $449.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $236.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.37.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $379.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.97 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 59.27% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.10.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.77, for a total transaction of $25,377.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,688,869.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.06, for a total value of $5,032,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 120,529 shares of company stock valued at $29,199,907. 7.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.