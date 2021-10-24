Robert W. Baird Increases Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Price Target to $40.00

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.48% from the stock’s current price.

HCCI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Shares of HCCI stock opened at $33.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.19. The firm has a market cap of $803.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.25. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a one year low of $14.72 and a one year high of $35.09.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 7.61%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Heritage-Crystal Clean news, Director Carmine Falcone sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $112,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,136,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,823,000 after buying an additional 54,681 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,048,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,124,000 after buying an additional 106,645 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 867,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,745,000 after buying an additional 12,709 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 817,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,272,000 after buying an additional 19,658 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,548,000 after acquiring an additional 446,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

