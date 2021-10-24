Robert W. Baird Raises Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Price Target to $530.00

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on POOL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $507.33.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $503.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $469.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $448.61. The company has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23 and a beta of 0.77. Pool has a 1-year low of $305.47 and a 1-year high of $514.96.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pool will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total value of $815,455.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total transaction of $4,742,647.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 74,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,290,963.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,680 shares of company stock valued at $24,818,544 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Pool by 207.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 280,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $128,848,000 after acquiring an additional 189,690 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,722,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pool by 170.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,774,000 after acquiring an additional 160,237 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the 1st quarter valued at $54,168,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Pool by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 247,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,389,000 after acquiring an additional 118,755 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

