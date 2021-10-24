Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) PT Raised to C$76.00

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Rogers Communications from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

NYSE:RCI opened at $48.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.20. The stock has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.47. Rogers Communications has a 1 year low of $40.25 and a 1 year high of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rogers Communications will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AXA S.A. raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 427,531 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $22,719,000 after acquiring an additional 107,384 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 993.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,293 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after acquiring an additional 133,818 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,896 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,446,899 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $66,678,000 after acquiring an additional 878,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 873,099 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $40,256,000 after buying an additional 92,627 shares in the last quarter. 43.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

