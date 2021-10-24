Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) PT Raised to C$76.00

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Rogers Communications from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.
NYSE:RCI opened at $48.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.20. The stock has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.47. Rogers Communications has a 1 year low of $40.25 and a 1 year high of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AXA S.A. raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 427,531 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $22,719,000 after acquiring an additional 107,384 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 993.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,293 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after acquiring an additional 133,818 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,896 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,446,899 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $66,678,000 after acquiring an additional 878,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 873,099 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $40,256,000 after buying an additional 92,627 shares in the last quarter. 43.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Rogers Communications
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.
