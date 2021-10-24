Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 415 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 415 price target on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ROG. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 400 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 360 target price on shares of Rogers in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 425 target price on shares of Rogers in a report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 price target on shares of Rogers in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 437 price target on shares of Rogers in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of CHF 370.92.

Rogers has a 1-year low of CHF 214.30 and a 1-year high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

