Ronald (Ronnie) Beevor Sells 3,000,000 Shares of Bannerman Resources Limited (ASX:BMN) Stock

Bannerman Resources Limited (ASX:BMN) insider Ronald (Ronnie) Beevor sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.34 ($0.24), for a total value of A$1,020,000.00 ($728,571.43).

The company has a quick ratio of 41.07, a current ratio of 41.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Bannerman Resources Company Profile

Bannerman Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties in Namibia, Southern Africa. Its principal property is its 95% -owned Etango Project located in the Erongo uranium mining region of Namibia. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

