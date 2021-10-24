Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) to Sector Perform

Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) was downgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $2.50 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 53.37% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Metacrine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.55.

Shares of Metacrine stock opened at $1.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.63, a quick ratio of 10.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41. Metacrine has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts predict that Metacrine will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metacrine during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Metacrine in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Metacrine in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Metacrine by 13,749.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 47,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Metacrine by 65.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 408,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 160,809 shares in the last quarter. 46.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Metacrine Company Profile

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET409 that has completed Phase 1b proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and is in Phase 2a clinical trial in combination with empagliflozin for the treatment of patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus and NASH.

