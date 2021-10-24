Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€179.00” Price Target for Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €179.00 ($210.59) price target on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €193.00 ($227.06) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €206.00 ($242.35) target price on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €185.00 ($217.65) target price on Pernod Ricard in a report on Monday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pernod Ricard presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €206.83 ($243.33).

EPA:RI opened at €199.45 ($234.65) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €187.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of €181.20. Pernod Ricard has a 1 year low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 1 year high of €136.25 ($160.29).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

