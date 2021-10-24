Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “GBX 3,400” Price Target for Unilever (LON:ULVR)

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price target on Unilever (LON:ULVR) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price objective on Unilever in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) price objective on Unilever in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,850 ($50.30) price objective on Unilever in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Unilever has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,259.09 ($55.65).

ULVR stock opened at GBX 3,893 ($50.86) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,005.21 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,143.07. Unilever has a 12-month low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,924 ($64.33). The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54. The company has a market cap of £100.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a GBX 35.98 ($0.47) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 0.97%.

In other news, insider Graeme Pitkethly bought 18,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,086 ($53.38) per share, with a total value of £749,781 ($979,593.68). Insiders acquired a total of 18,356 shares of company stock valued at $75,001,914 over the last ninety days.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

