Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) PT Raised to $60.00

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RUSHA. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Rush Enterprises from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Rush Enterprises stock opened at $52.70 on Friday. Rush Enterprises has a 1-year low of $35.06 and a 1-year high of $52.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.22. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 13.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUSHA. FMR LLC lifted its position in Rush Enterprises by 69.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,961,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,828,000 after purchasing an additional 805,172 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,673,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,348,000 after acquiring an additional 527,388 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 4,599.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 197,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,523,000 after acquiring an additional 192,904 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 310,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,434,000 after acquiring an additional 141,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,087,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,995,000 after acquiring an additional 139,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

