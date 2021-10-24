S. Muoio & CO. LLC Invests $1.01 Million in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

S. Muoio & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of 51job by 601.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in 51job during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in 51job by 300.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in 51job by 34.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in 51job by 10.7% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 46.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JOBS stock opened at $63.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.48 and its 200 day moving average is $71.53. 51job, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.74 and a 1-year high of $79.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JOBS shares. Citigroup downgraded 51job from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised 51job from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

51job Company Profile

51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

