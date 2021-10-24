S. Muoio & CO. LLC Invests $262,000 in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

S. Muoio & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Qurate Retail by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,043,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,796,000 after buying an additional 1,537,507 shares in the last quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC bought a new position in Qurate Retail in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,059,000. Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its position in Qurate Retail by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 5,981,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,293,000 after buying an additional 1,485,357 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Qurate Retail by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,458,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,535,000 after buying an additional 1,425,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Qurate Retail in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

QRTEA opened at $10.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.96. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.47 and a 1-year high of $14.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.55 and a 200-day moving average of $11.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 35.75% and a net margin of 9.76%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Qurate Retail news, Director Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $1,563,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qurate Retail Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

