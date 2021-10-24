S. Muoio & CO. LLC Raises Holdings in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

S. Muoio & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 71.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Coherent comprises 2.7% of S. Muoio & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. S. Muoio & CO. LLC’s holdings in Coherent were worth $3,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Coherent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Coherent by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Coherent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Coherent by 1,080.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Coherent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COHR opened at $251.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.99 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.36. Coherent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.32 and a twelve month high of $270.99.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $395.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.35 million. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 10.46% and a negative net margin of 8.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Susquehanna cut Coherent from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $273.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Coherent in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Coherent to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Coherent has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.17.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

