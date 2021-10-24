S. Muoio & CO. LLC Takes Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

S. Muoio & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INFO. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in IHS Markit by 66.4% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in IHS Markit by 187.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in IHS Markit in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in IHS Markit by 19.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IHS Markit in the second quarter worth about $92,000. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $1,659,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INFO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $141.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.00.

INFO opened at $125.04 on Friday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a one year low of $78.64 and a one year high of $126.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.15 and a beta of 0.98.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. IHS Markit’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

