SafeInsure (SINS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $287.00

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 24th. In the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. SafeInsure has a market cap of $142,914.22 and approximately $287.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeInsure coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

SafeInsure Profile

SINS is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 21,654,662 coins. The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

