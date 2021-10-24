Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Safran S.A. is a France-based high-technology company which produces aircraft and rocket engines and propulsion systems. It divides its work into three segments: Aerospace, Aircraft and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion division provides engines, turbines and parts for aircraft, and rocket boosters for civil, military and spatial markets. The Aircraft Equipment division produces landing gear, wheels and carbon brakes, aircraft engine nacelles and airborne power electronics. The Defense division includes the subsidiary, Sagem, and makes systems and equipment for inertial navigation and other defense applications to be used on military transport and combat aircraft, helicopters, warships, armored vehicles and artillery systems. It operates through ISEI, Aerospace Power Distribution Management Solutions and the Integrated Cockpit Solutions business of Eaton Corporation. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup raised Safran from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale reissued a hold rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, reissued a neutral rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Safran stock opened at $32.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Safran has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $38.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.99 billion, a PE ratio of 58.51 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.75 and its 200 day moving average is $34.43.

Safran SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft, defense and communication equipment and technologies. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, Defense & Aerosystems and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, tactical missiles and drones.

