Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Shares Sold by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,009 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 338,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,687,000 after acquiring an additional 9,358 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,102,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Sandy Spring Bancorp news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 3,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $153,990.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,254,735.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SASR stock opened at $48.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $23.80 and a one year high of $48.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.17.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.96 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 41.01% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

