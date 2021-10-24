SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €130.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

SAP (ETR:SAP) received a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €142.00 ($167.06) target price on SAP in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on SAP in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €136.00 ($160.00) target price on SAP in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on SAP in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €141.00 ($165.88) price target on shares of SAP in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €135.25 ($159.12).

ETR:SAP opened at €121.28 ($142.68) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $143.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €122.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €119.38. SAP has a 1 year low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a 1 year high of €129.20 ($152.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.52, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

