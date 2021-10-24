Schlumberger Limited (SLB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on January 13th

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%.

Schlumberger has decreased its dividend payment by 56.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Schlumberger has a payout ratio of 39.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Schlumberger to earn $1.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.5%.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Shares of SLB opened at $33.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.42 billion, a PE ratio of 47.10 and a beta of 2.39. Schlumberger has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts predict that Schlumberger will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Oddo Securities assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 target price for the company. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 target price for the company. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.03 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.88.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

See Also: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.