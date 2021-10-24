Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:SLB traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,076,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,540,752. Schlumberger has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $36.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.08 and a 200-day moving average of $29.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.42 billion, a PE ratio of 47.10 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.53%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SLB. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Oddo Bhf began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Oddo Securities began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.88.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

