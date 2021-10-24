Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Stock Price Up 4.4% on Strong Earnings

Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) rose 4.4% during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $55.22 and last traded at $55.22. Approximately 3,217 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 316,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.89.

The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 18.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.42%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 284.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.02. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

