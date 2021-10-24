SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SciPlay Corporation is a developer and publisher of digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The Company offers games which includes social casino games Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots and casual games MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown and 88 Fortunes Slots. SciPlay Corporation is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Get SciPlay alerts:

SCPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial lowered SciPlay to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered SciPlay from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Truist lowered SciPlay from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities lowered SciPlay from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wedbush lowered SciPlay from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.46.

NASDAQ:SCPL opened at $21.18 on Friday. SciPlay has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $22.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.71. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.41.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). SciPlay had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $154.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.25 million. Analysts anticipate that SciPlay will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SciPlay by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,598,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,785 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SciPlay by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,967,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,346,000 after purchasing an additional 54,008 shares during the period. Hein Park Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of SciPlay by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Hein Park Capital Management LP now owns 1,611,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,074,000 after purchasing an additional 534,408 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of SciPlay by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,005,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,036,000 after purchasing an additional 416,658 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of SciPlay by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 973,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,497,000 after purchasing an additional 50,757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SciPlay (SCPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.