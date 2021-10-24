Scotiabank Increases Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Price Target to C$22.75

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$20.50 to C$22.75 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CADNF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Cascades from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Cascades from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Desjardins raised shares of Cascades from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Cascades from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Cascades in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cascades has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.32.

Shares of Cascades stock opened at $12.24 on Wednesday. Cascades has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $14.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.07.

Cascades, Inc produces, converts and markets packaging and tissue products composed mainly of recycled fibres. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging and Consumer Product Packaging. The Industrial Packaging segment is active in specialty containers, structural components and paperboard, fibre composites and protective packaging markets.

