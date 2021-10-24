Scotiabank Increases Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target to C$78.00

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.24% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial cut shares of Stantec from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Stantec from C$66.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Stantec from C$63.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their target price on Stantec from C$67.00 to C$72.50 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Stantec to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$69.69.

Shares of Stantec stock opened at C$68.28 on Friday. Stantec has a 52-week low of C$37.46 and a 52-week high of C$72.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$61.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$57.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.90, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of C$7.58 billion and a PE ratio of 39.79.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$908.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$940.66 million.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.62, for a total transaction of C$89,425.95. Also, Director Robert Gomes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.10, for a total value of C$631,006.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,752 shares in the company, valued at C$9,828,044.65. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,400 shares of company stock worth $1,080,332.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

