Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Dover Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:DOV)

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dover in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $7.50 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.55. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Dover’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dover from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Dover in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.83.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $169.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. Dover has a 1 year low of $108.00 and a 1 year high of $176.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.07.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. Dover had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Dover by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,109,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,426,121,000 after acquiring an additional 135,727 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Dover by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,522,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $681,127,000 after acquiring an additional 30,047 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dover by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,479,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,387,000 after acquiring an additional 58,793 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dover by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,931,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,886,000 after acquiring an additional 45,978 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Dover by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,411,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,633,000 after acquiring an additional 18,698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 35.27%.

About Dover

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

