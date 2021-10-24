Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:GOL)

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of ($3.27) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.87). Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $194.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.22 million.

GOL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC raised Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.10 to $8.10 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.87.

Shares of NYSE GOL opened at $6.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.03. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $11.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 1,306.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 7,656 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 238.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. 2.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment through GLA, for the provision of air passenger transportation services and the main revenue-generating assets are its aircraft.

