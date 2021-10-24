Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Receives C$6.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$6.40.

SES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$4.25 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Cormark set a C$4.28 price target on shares of Secure Energy Services in a report on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services to C$7.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

TSE SES opened at C$5.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.35. The company has a market cap of C$1.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.74. Secure Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$1.29 and a 1 year high of C$5.87.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$116.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$106.25 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Secure Energy Services will post 0.2604514 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0075 per share. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is -8.20%.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

