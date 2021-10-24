Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 209.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,151 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Semtech were worth $6,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 400.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 39,954 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 19.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,039,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,148,000 after purchasing an additional 502,872 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the second quarter valued at $2,752,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Semtech during the first quarter worth about $569,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SMTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Semtech from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a report on Monday, August 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Semtech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.55.

Shares of SMTC opened at $78.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.65. Semtech Co. has a 1-year low of $52.23 and a 1-year high of $83.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Semtech had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Semtech’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Semtech news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total value of $69,891.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,826 shares of company stock valued at $1,671,743 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

