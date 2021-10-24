Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 173.17 ($2.26).

Several analysts have weighed in on SRP shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 162 ($2.12) target price on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.42) target price on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 162 ($2.12) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

SRP traded up GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 127.90 ($1.67). The company had a trading volume of 1,034,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,275. The company has a market cap of £1.56 billion and a PE ratio of 5.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 134.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 137.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Serco Group has a 1-year low of GBX 105.90 ($1.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 148.10 ($1.93).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a GBX 0.80 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Serco Group’s payout ratio is 0.06%.

In other Serco Group news, insider Rupert Soames sold 232,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.76), for a total transaction of £314,190.90 ($410,492.42).

Serco Group Company Profile

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

