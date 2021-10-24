SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Shares Purchased by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP lifted its position in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,401 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,659 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in SFL were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SFL by 3.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,108,889 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,733,000 after acquiring an additional 228,448 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SFL by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,240,832 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $40,093,000 after buying an additional 128,004 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SFL by 22.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,010,000 after buying an additional 217,489 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SFL by 54.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,129,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,640,000 after buying an additional 399,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in SFL by 489.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,077,174 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,240,000 after buying an additional 894,485 shares in the last quarter. 30.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SFL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DNB Markets upgraded SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SFL from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.17.

SFL opened at $8.35 on Friday. SFL Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $9.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.92.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The shipping company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). SFL had a positive return on equity of 9.91% and a negative net margin of 21.52%. The company had revenue of $116.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. SFL’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

SFL Profile

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

