SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,820 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,737,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,201,000 after purchasing an additional 66,554 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 361,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,669,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $53,362,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 180.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 152,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,227,000 after acquiring an additional 343,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MKP Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,149,000.

Shares of SMH stock opened at $267.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $264.28 and a 200 day moving average of $255.45. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $173.06 and a 1 year high of $276.69.

