SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) by 49.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,756 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 41,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF stock opened at $44.50 on Friday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.32 and a fifty-two week high of $47.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.40.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

