SG Americas Securities LLC Has $230,000 Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 91.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 91,663 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Unum Group by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 152,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 16,840 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 642.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 703,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,571,000 after buying an additional 608,520 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 75,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 1,244.9% in the first quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 147,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after buying an additional 136,764 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 16,717.8% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 76,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 76,066 shares during the period. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

NYSE UNM opened at $27.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.87. Unum Group has a one year low of $15.93 and a one year high of $31.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.26. Unum Group had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Equities analysts expect that Unum Group will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.34%.

In related news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

