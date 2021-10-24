SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Holdings in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Nurix Therapeutics were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NRIX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $1,008,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 127.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $869,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $223,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,797 shares in the company, valued at $552,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $485,878. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRIX opened at $28.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.01. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $21.53 and a one year high of $52.38.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.14% and a negative net margin of 389.44%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

