SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 105,188 Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 91.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,188 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Cinemark during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Cinemark by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Cinemark by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNK opened at $20.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.66. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.92 and a 52-week high of $27.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.57.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.06). Cinemark had a negative net margin of 135.90% and a negative return on equity of 107.71%. The business had revenue of $294.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.45) earnings per share. Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was up 3174.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CNK shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cinemark from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cinemark in a research report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cinemark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.64.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

