Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) by 17.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,080 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Virtus Total Return Fund were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Virtus Total Return Fund by 15.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,694,251 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,587,000 after buying an additional 221,450 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 1.8% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 882,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,564,000 after acquiring an additional 15,191 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 5.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 336,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 16,750 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 51.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 190,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 64,940 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 7.7% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 168,032 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 12,031 shares during the period. 9.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtus Total Return Fund stock opened at $9.58 on Friday. Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $10.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.73.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

Virtus Total Return Fund Company Profile

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

