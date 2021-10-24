Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 876 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLO. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 20.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 804,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,160,000 after acquiring an additional 135,435 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,417,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,545,000 after acquiring an additional 65,671 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 6.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,767,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,078,000 after acquiring an additional 107,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 19.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 43,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 7,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

NYSE:FLO opened at $25.07 on Friday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.66 and a 1-year high of $25.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 0.26.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 5.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.12%.

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

