Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shoals Technologies manufactures a diverse portfolio of solar balance of systems products, including combiner/re-combiner boxes, disconnect boxes, custom harnessing solutions, junction boxes, wire, in-line fuses and racking and monitoring solutions. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $25.93 on Wednesday. Shoals Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.94 and a fifty-two week high of $44.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.43.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $59.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 183,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Institutional investors own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

