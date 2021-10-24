Shore Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for WPP (LON:WPP)

WPP (LON:WPP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports.

WPP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 980 ($12.80) price objective on shares of WPP in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) target price on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 1,240 ($16.20) to GBX 1,310 ($17.12) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WPP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,102 ($14.40).

WPP stock opened at GBX 953.40 ($12.46) on Friday. WPP has a 12-month low of GBX 587.80 ($7.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,024.46 ($13.38). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 984.40 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 975.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.29 billion and a PE ratio of 23.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.23.

In other news, insider Thomas Ilube purchased 1,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 965 ($12.61) per share, with a total value of £9,987.75 ($13,049.06).

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

