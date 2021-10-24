Showcase Trading 89.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SHO)

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. Over the last seven days, Showcase has traded up 89.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Showcase coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0280 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Showcase has a market cap of $707,892.34 and $127,893.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.03 or 0.00069538 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.09 or 0.00071281 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.06 or 0.00102661 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,232.70 or 0.99645618 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,999.10 or 0.06615885 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00021443 BTC.

Showcase Coin Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Showcase Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Showcase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Showcase using one of the exchanges listed above.

