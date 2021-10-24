SIBCoin Trading Up 11.4% Over Last Week (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. One SIBCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0311 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SIBCoin has a market capitalization of $606,442.13 and $6,580.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded up 11.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,035.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,094.48 or 0.06708371 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $191.01 or 0.00312953 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $617.55 or 0.01011795 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.08 or 0.00090240 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.22 or 0.00473851 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.65 or 0.00282869 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005326 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $149.68 or 0.00245237 BTC.

SIBCoin Coin Profile

SIBCoin (CRYPTO:SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,487,637 coins. The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

