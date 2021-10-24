Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 210 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 6.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth about $370,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,346,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,369,000 after acquiring an additional 104,314 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 105,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,495,000 after acquiring an additional 13,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 599,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,339,000 after purchasing an additional 55,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 11,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $719,155.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,419,721.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 70,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total transaction of $4,078,610.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,226,958 shares in the company, valued at $71,065,407.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,380 shares of company stock worth $6,523,966. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BYD shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist raised their price target on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.64.

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock opened at $66.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.57. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.19. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12-month low of $30.30 and a 12-month high of $71.00.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $893.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.82 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 31.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 344.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS. Analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

