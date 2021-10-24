Sigma Planning Corp Purchases Shares of 3,123 Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,451,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,488,000 after buying an additional 46,957 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cassava Sciences by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,826,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,031,000 after acquiring an additional 52,025 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 12.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 632,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,013,000 after acquiring an additional 70,504 shares during the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP lifted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 75.9% during the first quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,475,000 after purchasing an additional 215,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 337.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,040,000 after purchasing an additional 172,250 shares during the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SAVA has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Cassava Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Cassava Sciences from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Cassava Sciences from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cassava Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.60.

NASDAQ SAVA opened at $45.71 on Friday. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $146.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -123.54 and a beta of 0.97.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). On average, equities research analysts predict that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

